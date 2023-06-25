





05:42 The moment they find the children after a 40-day odyssey lost in the jungle. Photo released on June 9, 2023 by the Colombian Presidency. © Colombian Presidency / AFP

In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Bogotá, we talk about the recent rescue that took place in the jungles of Colombia and that President Gustavo Petro has described as a “magical” story. Leslie, Soleiny, Tien and Cristin are the children who are the protagonists of this story of survival and rescue, in which both the Army and the indigenous communities were involved and whose objective was to find alive these minors who remained in the jungle for 40 days.