In response, Meta announced the blocking of news sharing to Canadian users.

The Canadian Congress approved on Thursday (June 22, 2023) a bill which will oblige the big techs to pay media companies for broadcasting journalistic content on the internet. It was sanctioned by the governor-general of the country, Mary Simon.

The law project Online News Act (Online News Law, in free translation from English to Portuguese), was presented in April last year by the Canadian Minister of Heritage, Pablo Rodríguez. Here’s the full (471 KB).

The companies will be identified through a regulatory process carried out by the CRTC (Canadian Radio and Television Telecommunications Commission) – the body has a role similar to that of Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

Media outlets trained by the CRTC will be able to meet and negotiate with the big techs. Companies will be qualified based on the Income Tax Act (Income Tax Act). It is not clear, however, how the remuneration will be.

Rodríguez said he was prepared for possible threats from Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) and Alphabet (parent company of Google). According to canadian channel CTV NewsRodríguez met with representatives of the companies this week, but his office did not release details of the meetings.

In your profile on twitterRodríguez said that approval by the Canadian Parliament is a “exciting news” and thanked fellow congressmen for the “hard work”.

The News Media Canada association celebrated the approval from the project. He said it was an important 1st step towards leveling the market power imbalance between journalists and digital platforms.

“Real journalism, created by real journalists, continues to be demanded by Canadians and is vital to our democracy, but it costs real money,” said Paul Deegan, president of the association. He extended his thanks to Pablo Rodríguez for “setting the table for negotiation”.

“RETALIATION”

In response to the project’s approval, Meta announced that Canadian users will no longer be able to run news on the platforms. He did not detail the timeline for this change, but said that the measure should take effect before the law is sanctioned.

“We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18 passed today [22 de junho de 2023] in Parliament, content from the media, including publishers and news broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada,” informed Meta in a statement (full – 54 KB).

O Power360 contacted Google’s advisory and requested a position on the approval of the project, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.

MEDIA IN BRAZIL SUPPORTS

Large communication vehicles have expressed support for the creation of legislation that obliges big techs to remunerate journalistic media companies in Brazil. The main debate is in the proposal of the Bill of fake news (2630 of 2020), which is pending in the Chamber of Deputies.

One of the topics presented proposes the payment of copyrights for content shared on major internet platforms. Artists and journalists defend the remuneration of those who produce both journalistic reports and those who make music, videos and films.

read more:

OTHER COUNTRIES

The proposal to force big techs to pay for news shared on their platforms is not just being discussed in Brazil and Canada. O Power360 list below other nations that debate the topic:

USA – The Judiciary Committee of the country’s Senate approved on June 15 the bill that forces companies like Google and Facebook to pay for news shared on their platforms. Now, the proposal will be analyzed by the full Senate;

Australia – became in 2021 the 1st country in the world to stipulate payment for the exploitation of journalism content. Australian law determines the remuneration of journalistic content based on direct negotiation between media outlets and platforms. It also establishes an arbitration mechanism by the country’s government to mediate dialogue when there is no agreement between the parties;

New Zealand – announced in December 2022 that would put the topic up for discussion. According to Communications Minister Willie Jackson, the legislation will be based on proposals from Australia and Canada. He said he hoped it would serve as an incentive for digital platforms to close deals with local media;