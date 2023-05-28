Corruption in Peru has led six ex-presidents to be investigated for bribery and money laundering, among other crimes. The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has reported more than 3,000 cases in the first three months of 2023. But corruption not only impacts the high spheres of power, but also the daily life of Peruvians, who have sometimes had to be permissive with extortion from the authorities to avoid higher fines. We address it in this edition of Enlace Andino.

#Enlace #Corruption #Peru #scourge #affects #spheres #society