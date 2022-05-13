EFQ Friday, May 13, 2022, 8:54 p.m.



Ginés Huertas Cervantes helps prepare for summer in the best way: with the launch of a unique offer of the SEAT MÓ 125, the brand’s first 100% electric motorcycle that captures the essence of future mobility. This model does not produce emissions and marks the path towards efficient and sustainable circulation.

With a long-lasting battery and more than 125 kilometers of autonomy, the motorcycle is available at the five Ginés Huertas Cervantes SEAT dealerships, located in the cities of Murcia (Espinardo and the Atalayas area), Cartagena, San Javier and Lorca. In all of them you can find for 3,995 euros.

In addition to being a more modern, connected and sustainable solution, the SEAT MÓ 125 is capable of reaching 50 km/h in 3.9 seconds. Regarding the battery, its charging time ranges between six and eight hours. The vehicle is available in three different colors – daring red, aluminum gray and oxygen white – with a matte finish. It also has LED lights and enough space to store two helmets in its seat.

Another strong point of this model is that it allows the user to enjoy its ‘online’ remote control service, through which they can receive information about the battery level, the place where they have parked or any incident with their scooter.

The SEAT MÓ 125 offers three driving modes -Eco mode, City mode and Sport mode- and reverse gear to easily get out of tight spots.