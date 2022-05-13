A new record would be set in classic car auctions. According to rumors from Germany, a rare one during a private event Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé it would have been sold for 135 million euros, making it the most expensive car in the world. If the figure were officially confirmed, the Silver Arrow would have snatched the crown from the Ferrari 250 GTO, currently the highest-paid car in a specialized auction. At the moment, the German carmaker has not released official communications regarding the alleged record sale of one of its rarest models.

In fact, there are only two examples of the Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé and both bear the signature of Rudolf Unlenhaut, creator of the Daimler-Benz group in the 1950s. The record auction would have been staged near Stuttgart, a few kilometers from the Mercedes Museum. . Another element that makes the news even more fascinating. Pending further official confirmations, it is Hagerty who provided most of the information on the matter, stating that the chassis number of the car sold would already be in the public domain, thus making the specimen traceable.

However, if the sale price were confirmed, the nature of the auction would have to be considered: the record set on 25 August 2018 by the Ferrari 250 GTO it had been certified in a public auction, not taking into account private negotiations which by their nature are not classifiable. Specifically on that occasion it was the auction house RM Sotheby’s to handle the sale of the Ferrari 250 GTO which had been bought at an auction in Monterey, California, for a hefty sum, 48.4 million dollars (at the exchange rate just over 41 million euros): a monstrous value which, however, everyone justified with the winning history and with the uniqueness of the model encoded by the chassis number 3413 GT. The record-breaking model, as well as being one of only 36 existing, was also one of only seven units passed through the skilled hands of the experts of the Scaglietti atelier.

Photo: Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s