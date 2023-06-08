The coach: “Now, after two final losses, I’ll see President Commisso and we’ll talk…”

“We have lost two finals played well. The great bitterness is this. We are destroyed. Especially tonight we had the chance to score with Mandragora, then on the goal that punished us we should have taken a few more yards and instead…”. Vincenzo Italiano does not hide his bitterness and looks drawn in the face afterwards Fiorentina’s defeat by West Ham in the Conference League final.

Episodes and future — The Viola coach then dwells on the episodes that decided the match: “A dubious penalty and a very avoidable goal punish us because we played as a real team”. Before returning to the analysis of the match, he is pressed about the future and the rumors that would like him to be close to Napoli: “The future? We will meet with President Commisso and talk about it after these two finals”. So, they ask him, is he staying in Florence? “No problem” is the answer. See also Juve-Vlahovic, here we are: 60 million ready. And Fiorentina opens to farewell this week

Match — Italiano resumes analyzing the match: “We were coming from a lost final and we knew that over time we could take control of this one. That disputed ball, the one that decided the challenge is a ball that needs to be worked on better. We always read it well during the match and instead that contested ball in the 90th minute punished us. In that circumstance we have to go back, we have the defense lined up. There both central players have to take advantage. Losing like this hurts. And I explained to Igor that he could do better. If we were more careful we lengthened the race. Instead we lost. Very bad situation that we would never have wanted to experience, but that’s how it is ”.

