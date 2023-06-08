In a year’s time, concerns among adults about their financial future have increased considerably. That appears from research published Thursday of Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Where 23 percent of adults in 2021 had concerns about their financial future, that has risen to 29 percent within a year. It is the first increase since the measurement started in 2013; then the share was 32 percent. Since then it has decreased a little every year.

Young people and single parents in particular were very concerned about their future financial situation in 2022, according to the study. The age group of 18 to 25 year olds (36 percent) in particular expressed concern. There is also a significant difference between single people with and without children. In 2022, single parents were more likely to be more concerned than single people without children: more than 40 percent against more than 30 percent.

Adult income plays a role in how concerned respondents say they are; the higher the income, the less people are concerned about their future financial situation. Of the people in the 25 percent of lowest household incomes, 40 percent said they were very worried last year. That is twice as much as among people with the highest household incomes. Although concerns have increased for all income groups, this increase is strongest among the two middle income groups.

The age group of people over 75 is the least concerned. People who own their own home (24 percent) are also less pessimistic about their financial future than tenants. In 2022, 41 percent of tenants with rent allowance were very concerned about their financial future, compared to 36 percent of tenants without rent allowance.