DThanks to the double goal scorer Ilkay Gündogan, Pep Guardiola triumphed in a long-distance duel with Jürgen Klopp and saved the wafer-thin lead in the heart-stopping final over the finish line: Manchester City won the English football championship for the eighth time on Sunday and prematurely ended Liverpool FC’s quadruple dream.

The Guardiola team with national player Gündogan won on the 38th and last matchday of the Premier League after being 2-0 down 3-2 (0-1) against Aston Villa. The team of successful coach Klopp came to a 3: 1 (1: 1) against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but had to be satisfied with the runner-up position a point behind.

Gündogan (76′, 81′) and Rodri (78′) scored the goals for Man City, while Sadio Mane (24′), top scorer Mohamed Salah (84′) and Andrew Robertson (89′) scored for Liverpool. ManCity successfully defended the title in football’s motherland.

Reach into the bag of tricks

A week ago, the Reds from Liverpool also won the FA Cup on penalties against Chelsea after the League Cup. On May 28, the Klopp protégés will also play in St. Denis in the Champions League final against the Spanish record champions Real Madrid.

Before the Premier League season finale, Klopp dug deep into his psychological bag of tricks. “You’re the favorite and the better team, but then: Whoops, 0-1. Then it depends on the character. We’ve proven it many times,” he said.

“The momentum,” Klopp claimed, lies with his LFC. The parade has long been scheduled for May 29, “I feel an incredible confidence and positive atmosphere around Anfield”.

Klopp initially saw his confidence confirmed: Liverpool countered the early goal of Wolverhampton’s Pedro Neto (3′) by Sadio Mane (24′), City were behind at the break by a Matty Cash header (37′).

In the second round, the Citizens tried everything to turn the game around. But instead of the 1:1, the 0:2 fell in the 69th minute through Philippe Coutinho, the Brazilian with a past at Anfield Road.

But Guardiola’s team kept a cool head. “We’re absolutely crazy about the title,” the star coach had said before the game. And that’s what his players showed in the last 20 minutes of the season.

First Gündogan headed in the 76th minute, two minutes later Rodri equalized. In the 81st minute it was the German again who shot City to the championship throne with his goal.