The group stage of the Copa Libertadores de América 2022 begins to be defined, and in the absence of a date for its completion, which will award two classified by group for the round of 16, we review the status of the Argentine teams involved.
Who has already qualified? Are there any that are already removed? What results do those who have chances need? Here, case by case.
“Pincha” and “Millo” have already secured their place in Pot 1 for the round of 16 draw, Talleres will be in Pot 2 and Colón will know it once the last day is over.
Vélez needs to win yes or yes to advance to the round: in addition to the victory against Estudiantes, which is already inside, it needs that Bragantino does not do the same against Nacional in Montevideo, because the Brazilian equals him in points but is beating him on goal difference.
For its part, Mouth he also needs to beat Deportivo Cali yes or yes to ensure his place in the round of 16 without depending on anyone. Otherwise, he will have to set his sights on what happens with Corinthians, who have the same number of points but surpass him on goal difference.
The Fortín de Liniers, if it manages to enter, will do so in the Pot 2 of the round of 16 draw, while Xeneize still has a chance to join the Pot 1.
#Argentine #teams #positioned #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply