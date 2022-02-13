The weeks leading up to the first GP of the season in Formula 1 are always full of many speculations. Between the presentation phase of the new cars and the various test sessions there are always the winners and losers of the ‘winter championship’. Not infrequently, however, the impressions encountered between the end of February and the beginning of March are then denials to the proof of the factswhen it comes to running for real. This risk obviously increases exponentially on the eve of a year like this, in which a huge regulatory upheaval that forced the designers to restart from the proverbial blank sheet to design the cars of 2022.

In recent days, the first presentations of the cars have certainly not helped dispel uncertainties. Yes, some quite evident conceptual differences emerged, for example between Aston Martin and McLaren, but at the same time there was from some teams – Red Bull above all – a clear masking of what will actually be the car of the new. season. Despite these unknowns, however, there also seem to be those already from the first unveil of the rivals he drew good indications for himself. This is the case with the Alpine, at least as reported by the French newspaper the team from Esteban Ocon.

In fact, the winner of the Hungarian GP 2021 explained to his compatriots that there is a fair amount of optimism within his team after having witnessed the first introductions of others. In fact, at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon they are convinced that they have done a good job in terms of engines and aerodynamics. “I heard rumors and asked my engineers and the team for information. I follow all the presentations very closely, to find out if they are real single-seaters or just liveries, just to make sure nothing has been forgotten. All I know is that we are happy with the work we have done in Viry and Enstone“Commented Ocon. Small sensations, of course, but a good omen for a year that will be fundamental for the French team.