Here, the “contradictory” position of the Brotherhood emerges, which observers describe as a “deceiver.” Although the organization, and in the words of its leader and Head of State Council Khaled Al-Mashri, did not oppose Bashagha’s assumption of prime minister, after an agreement with the House of Representatives on the constitutional path, but that The movements of the armed forces supported by the organization came to the contrary, as they expressed support for the interim Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Al-Dabaiba.

The return of the conflict “the goal” of the Brotherhood

The Libyan politician, former head of the Tobruk local council, Faraj Yassin, said that the goal is to create a “civil war inside Tripoli,” and strife between the militias turns into a pool of blood; To be the outcome of dividing the country and making a permanent foothold for the organization.

And he continued, in his speech to Sky News Arabia: “The Brotherhood strives to keep the joints of the state under their control, and behind them are the armed forces that follow them, even if the matter will lead to the fragmentation of the country, but the organization remains in control of the western region, and forms there the state it wants according to its perspective.” .

Yassin stressed that this scenario is supported by external parties that seek to dominate the capabilities of the Libyans, and in the face of this real danger, only the Bashagha government, which was chosen by the House of Representatives, can be supported, in light of this sensitive circumstance. Because it is the best option now, stressing that the escalation threatens the unity of the country.

But the issue is not only limited to the desire of the Islamic movement to continue its dominance in the west, but it also extends to the armed groups that have interests with it, including the militias of the city of Zawiya, which declared their opposition to the Bashagha government, and also moved on the ground by sending columns to the capital, Tripoli.

Old quarrel with Bashagha

Informed sources indicated to Sky News Arabia that these groups entered into an old dispute with Bashagha, when he was serving as Minister of Interior in a government in order to launch a large operation in the Libyan west, to seize control of the Mellitah oil and gas complex located east of the city of Zuwara, as well as the Al-Zawiya refinery for refining Oil is one of those groups that have not forgotten this position, and today they oppose his assumption of power.

However, the Libyan political analyst, Izz al-Din Aqil, believes that there is a glimmer of hope that is keeping the Libyans away from the war. Because in all previous times, armed mobilizations against political transformations came from the Misurata militia, which is the most powerful player in the West, and because the two names put forward, whether Dabaiba or Bashagha, are from the city itself, the conflict will remain far away, and it can even be resolved in the end peacefully.

Aqeel added, in his interview with Sky News Arabia, that the possibility of starting the war is very likely by using other parties through armed groups from other cities, which have expressed their support for Dabaiba, and the latter is still counting on an international position in support of his survival.

risk of splitting

Regarding the country entering into a state of division, he said: “This danger has become real on the ground, stressing that the scenario of the Libyan government during its presidency by Abdullah al-Thani will not be repeated, as Pashagha will insist that he begin his duties from the capital, Tripoli, and assume power in all regions of the country. The country, and will not be satisfied with his cabinet formation in the east, in return for Dabaiba’s insistence that he remain in his position and not surrender.”

Here, the Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashout, confirms that there will be a legitimate government that has gained confidence, seeking to empower itself, and a government whose term has expired, and despite that, it seeks to continue in power.

Qashut stressed that the situation was different from what it was during the Fayez Al-Sarraj government, which always relied on the “international recognition”, as the matter has changed in light of the understandings reached by the House of Representatives, while the international community was unable to provide sufficient support to hold the elections. While the United Nations has stated that changing the Libyan government is a sovereign decision in which it does not interfere.