It is a type of modern literature, compared to the types of fiction literature. The main thought of this literature is the facilitation of engineering information, which is often characterized by scientific strife and equations. To facilitate the reception of this information, a narrative character is entered for the reader, so that he can easily accept it.

One of the most famous novels of this literary genre is The Engineer Wife, which talks about the first female engineer, Emily Roebling, in the United States, who managed to design and implement the Brooklyn Bridge, which was supervised by her husband, Washington Roebling.

Through my talk and discussion with one of the distinguished university professors in educational psychology, about the importance of the narrative method in scientific courses, my colleague explained that what distinguishes the narrative method is planting the audacity of imagination next to knowledge, and this has a great impact in adding the element of excitement to accept scientific challenges, That is why you find a lot of Western countries interested in these types of literature.

And the coincidence here, that engineering was first defined as the art of using natural resources to serve humanity. Until this moment, many distinguished engineers believe that engineering is an art before it is an applied scientific field.

Our Arab countries have distinguished mentalities in engineering and literature, but what we lack is that we gather together to see what engineering methods are formulated in a literary manner for all age groups that suit all segments of society, whether specialized or non-specialized.

I always support the idea that engineering specialization is found in institutional work, but everyone has the right to participate and be creative in engineering thought, because it is simply a moving and developing thought, and it always accommodates everyone, and so historically we find many engineering ideas inspired by people who are not engineers.

We also find many engineers who were writers and poets, such as the giant engineer Thomas Telford, a Scottish civil engineer, who left for London to practice his engineering work, and designed the first iron bridge in the United Kingdom. And through my reading of his poetry, I find the direct link between the nature of Scotland and its structural applications in London.

