Engineering associations or unions have always played a pivotal role in the development of the engineering sector throughout history, as the first professional union at the level of all disciplines was engineering, the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) in the United Kingdom, which was established in 1818, and took the official status as a union Professional, and currently has 150 branches all over the world. In our Arab world, the oldest engineering societies were the Egyptian and the Jordanian, which began in the 1940s.

But the most important question here is: What is the role of engineering societies in the prosperity of the engineering sector? I always summarize the answer to this question in three axes, the first is the registration of engineers, the second is the classification of engineers, and finally the development of engineers.

Beginning with the registration of engineers, it is important for associations to register engineers who work in the same country, in order to provide complete data to the government sector, to help it in its strategic plans, such as hiring, or empowering engineers in various engineering sectors that need growth. For example, currently in the UAE, it is very important to know the number of nuclear engineers, and in the space field, because of the dynamic acceleration in the two sectors.

Second, in the field of engineering classification, one of the most important things that international engineering associations play is the engineering classification, which often classifies engineers into three stages: engineer, professional engineer, and fellow engineer (consultant), which helps government sectors, such as municipalities, in assigning engineering tasks according to The engineering accreditation that the engineer holds from the Engineering Society, without resorting to exams and internal committees to evaluate engineers from contracting companies, and this saves effort and time to implement projects.

Finally, on the point of developing engineers, I always note that engineering is a science that is renewable and moving in content, and not fixed, and the development process is very important to maintain engineering ability, whether it is technical or administrative. Hence the idea of ​​continuing education, and paired it with the renewal of the engineering license in engineering societies, to ensure the quality of engineers.

To do this, engineering societies must work with various sectors, whether academic or industrial. Finally, working in engineering societies is not a fictitious job that is limited to conferences. Rather, it is a very vital work, and a great responsibility for the development of the state’s infrastructure.

• Engineering is a science that is renewable and moving in content and not fixed, and the development process is very important to maintain engineering ability.

Doctor at New York University Abu Dhabi



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

