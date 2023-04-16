Sunday, April 16, 2023
Energy | Yle: Russian nuclear fuel was exported to Europe via Helsinki-Vantaa

April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Energy | Yle: Russian nuclear fuel was exported to Europe via Helsinki-Vantaa

Finland has become a transit country for Russian uranium as a result of air traffic sanctions.

Russian nuclear fuel was once again transported via Finland to Europe, says Over.

Two planes loaded with nuclear fuel left Helsinki-Vantaa airport on Saturday evening. Director General of the Radiation Protection Agency Petteri Tiippa did not comment to Yle where the cargo was supposed to go.

From Finland has become a transit country for Russian nuclear fuel as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia. Nuclear fuel is outside the sanctions, but it cannot be exported from Russia directly, because the sanctions affect air traffic.

Nuclear fuel has been transported through Finland within the last year, at least this year in March and in November 2022. That’s how many times nuclear fuel was exported to the Czech Republic and Slovakia via Finland.

