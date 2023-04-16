The Piedmontese gives Fantic the first pole: in qualifying he folds Acosta and Salac. The leader of the World Championship, Tony Arbolino, starts from the third row
Celestino Vietti will be the one to sprint in front of everyone in the Moto2 GP of the Americas. On the Austin track, the Piedmontese driver gives Fantic its first pole and consecrates an excellent performance: with the time of 2:09.432 he bends the resistance of Pedro Acosta, second at only 20 thousandths, and Filip Salac, third at 0.116. The leader of the World Championship, the Italian Tony Arbolino, is eighth with the Kalex of the Vds team, 0.430 behind.
The first ten are completed by Bo Bendsneyder, 4th 0.157; Alonso Lopez, 5th at 0.319; Jake Dixon, 6th at 0.320; Aron Canet, 7th at 0.383; Manuel Gonzalez, 9th at 0.495 and Jeremy Alcoba, tenth at 0.622. Fourteenth place for Lorenzo Dalla Porta, while a crash forced Sam Lowes to 18th place on the grid.
Passed from Q1: Bo Bendsneyder (2:10.045), Somkiat Chantra, Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez, while Lorenzo Dalla Porta, fifth, is the first of the excluded and will start from 19th. Darryn Binder will not take part in the race, who crashed in P3 and was declared ‘unfit’ due to a broken right wrist.
