Celestino Vietti will be the one to sprint in front of everyone in the Moto2 GP of the Americas. On the Austin track, the Piedmontese driver gives Fantic its first pole and consecrates an excellent performance: with the time of 2:09.432 he bends the resistance of Pedro Acosta, second at only 20 thousandths, and Filip Salac, third at 0.116. The leader of the World Championship, the Italian Tony Arbolino, is eighth with the Kalex of the Vds team, 0.430 behind.