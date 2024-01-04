Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

People in Germany are increasingly dissatisfied with the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The traffic light coalition also comes off very badly.

Berlin – The Chancellor is in crisis mode. Around the New Year, Olaf Scholz (SPD) went to the flood areas in Germany.

Surveys on Olaf Scholz: Fewer and fewer citizens are satisfied with the Chancellor's work

However, the German head of government himself and his traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP are deep in the poll crisis. In a recent survey, North Germans have now reached a new low. Because: According to a survey published on Thursday evening (January 4th). GermanyTrend According to ARD, only 19 percent of respondents are satisfied with Scholz's work.

That is one percentage point less than at the same time in December 2023. But that's not all: 82 percent of those surveyed were little or not satisfied with the government work of the “traffic light”, which has officially been in effect since December 8, 2021 with the election of Scholz in the Bundestag defines and represents the Federal Republic's policy both internally and externally.



Scholz's downward trend continues: Loud GermanyTrend The 19 percent is the lowest value for a Federal Chancellor since the survey asked about satisfaction.

Olaf Scholz: Trust in the SPD Chancellor and the traffic light coalition continues to decline

Also a simultaneous survey commissioned by n-tv, RTL and star shows that trust in the “traffic light” and in its boss is rapidly declining, while the war in Ukraine and the war in Israel continue to cause uncertainty in foreign policy. Specifically: loud Forsasurvey, only 20 percent of the citizens surveyed trust the Chancellor's work.

For comparison: At the end of the first crisis year of the corona pandemic, the figure was 75 percent for predecessor Angela Merkel (CDU). Will 2024 be a fateful year for Scholz after wild rumors spread that the 65-year-old SPD man would be replaced by a party colleague and Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (who is much more popular in polls)?

GermanyTrend from ARD: CDU and CSU remain the strongest force – SPD lagging behind

Loud GermanyTrend 41 percent of those surveyed assume that the traffic light federal government will not survive the year 2024 politically. Another finding of the survey: If there were a federal election on Sunday (January 7th), the Union of CDU and CSU would be the strongest force with 31 percent of the vote, the AfD with 22 percent, the ruling SPD (only) with 14 percent The Greens at 13 percent and the FDP at 5 percent. The Left (4 percent) and the Free Voters (3 percent) would not enter the German parliament. (pm)