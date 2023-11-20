Energy | Olkiluoto 3’s return to electricity production will take a little longer than expected

According to the current estimate, Olkiluoto 3 would be brought back into production on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Olkiluoto 3’s the return to electricity production will take a little longer than expected. According to Monday evening’s estimate, Olkiluoto 3 would be brought back into production on Tuesday at 6 p.m., says Teollisuuden Voima. The previous estimate was on Tuesday at 12 o’clock.

The company says in the message service X that the repair, inspection and testing work of Olkiluoto 3 will take a little more time than expected.

On the Eurajoki electricity production at Olkiluoto 3 was interrupted on Sunday evening due to a fault detected in the turbine plant. The plant’s electricity production stopped automatically as a result of the fault.

TVO said earlier on Monday in its press release that the cause of the failure was revealed to be a faulty temperature measurement of the generator’s cooling system.

After the repairs, inspections and tests will still be carried out at the facility, TVO said in its press release.

According to TVO, the plant operated as planned in the event of a failure, and the incident had no impact on nuclear safety.

Regular electricity production in Olkiluoto 3 started in April. Olkiluoto’s three units produce about 30 percent of Finland’s electricity. According to TVO, OL3’s electricity production covers about 14 percent of Finland’s electricity needs. The electricity it produces annually is enough, for example, to heat 5.2 million apartment buildings or to charge 3.6 million electric cars.

OL3’s problems were timed at a bad time in terms of weather. Frost has been predicted for Finland on Tuesday. At the same time, according to the grid company Fingrid’s wind power forecast, Finland’s wind turbines produce only a small amount of electricity. For example, on Monday at 9 o’clock the wind turbines produced electricity with a power of just over 80 megawatts.

The power is really low, as the total capacity used in the wind power forecast is 6,445 megawatts.