The journalist and car racer, Luz Piedad Eusse, known as ‘Lupi’, died this Sunday at the Tocancipá Autodrome, when a giant screen fell on her and five other people.

‘Lupi’ was on the third floor of the VIP area of ​​the sports arena when the final competition of TC 2000 was taking place.

Among the injured is one of the three daughters of the journalist from Blu Radio, María José, who is under medical observation after receiving a blow to the head and back, according to Eusse’s sister.

Nothing will ever be the same, my love. Because I will no longer have your advice and your encouraging laugh that gives me peace to continue living this life that has hurt both of us so much.

In addition to María José, the runner had two other daughters: Daniela and Martina. As explained by Ricardo Soler, director of TC 2000, in Blu Radio, Daniela is the runner’s eldest daughter, she is between 20 and 25 years old, and is the result of a previous relationship that ‘Lupi’ had in her youth.

On social networks, the young woman mourned the death of her mother. She shared a first message this Sunday, shortly after the journalist’s death, on her Instagram stories.

There, the young woman wrote: “Rest in peace, my beloved. “It will always be you and me.” accompanied by a photograph and the song ‘Two of us’ by Louis Tomlinson.

Then, the young woman shared a reel of photographs in which she can be seen with her mother when she was a girl, then one from when she was a teenager and at the end other more recent images.

In the description, Daniela wrote a moving message for her mother: “Nothing will ever be the same, my love. Because I will no longer have your advice and your encouraging laugh that gives me peace to continue living this life that has hurt both of us so much. But that’s my peace, yours. “You will always be the brightest, fastest and most beautiful star in the universe, mommy.”

“Thank you for being there, thank you for accepting me, thank you for loving me, thank you, mommy.”he added.

In the comments, several users have expressed solidarity with their pain and have lamented the death of ‘Lupi’, who was part of the ‘Autos y Motos’ program on Blu Radio for 11 years and was the first woman to win the TC Junior championship.

