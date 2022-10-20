Energy | Handelsblatt: Uniper may need up to 40 billion euros in additional support

Germany canceled the controversial gas surcharge and now Uniper needs plenty of additional support.

Germany’s Uniper, caught in the energy crisis, may need 40 billion euros more support from the state, reports Saksalaislehti Handelsblatt.

So far, Germany has already committed around 29 billion euros in subsidies to help Uniper, reports news agency Reuters.

Uniper ran into trouble in the summer, when Russia, which is waging a war of aggression in Ukraine, first reduced and later completely stopped importing natural gas to Germany. The company has been one of the largest importers of Russian gas. Uniper has made a loss of over 100 million euros a day.

In September, the Finnish energy giant Fortum and the German government reached an agreement on the nationalization of Uniper. Fortum owned 78 percent of its subsidiary Uniper.

The German government agreed to buy Fortum’s Uniper shares for 500 million euros.

After the agreement, Germany made a decision on a gas surcharge, with which the energy companies could have passed on their costs to their customers. Soon the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said the government would waive the controversial surcharge. Therefore, more billions are needed to support Uniper.

Scholz said at the end of September that Germany plans to spend 200 billion euros to reduce the energy bills of households and companies. Germany has been very dependent on Russian gas and oil.