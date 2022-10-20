David Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, outlined the procedure in front of the cameras. Just like after Johnson’s forced departure in the summer, the ruling party itself is putting forward a successor. If the group’s support is concentrated on one candidate, that person automatically becomes the new prime minister without the involvement of the grassroots. Given the contrasting internal currents, this option does not seem logical.

Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced soon after Truss’ resignation that he was in the running for the highest office. Sunak, who finished second behind Truss in the previous internal elections, warned during his campaign of the danger of “Trussonomics‘ and is considered the most reliable option for the financial markets. The Economic Research Group (ERG), in which ‘Brexiteers’ unite, prefers a more right-wing candidate.