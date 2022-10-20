David Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, outlined the procedure in front of the cameras. Just like after Johnson’s forced departure in the summer, the ruling party itself is putting forward a successor. If the group’s support is concentrated on one candidate, that person automatically becomes the new prime minister without the involvement of the grassroots. Given the contrasting internal currents, this option does not seem logical.
Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced soon after Truss’ resignation that he was in the running for the highest office. Sunak, who finished second behind Truss in the previous internal elections, warned during his campaign of the danger of “Trussonomics‘ and is considered the most reliable option for the financial markets. The Economic Research Group (ERG), in which ‘Brexiteers’ unite, prefers a more right-wing candidate.
The ERG sees their vision in Deputy Prime Minister Penny Mordaunt, Immigration hardliner Suella Braverman and International Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch in safe hands. Boris Johnson, forced to resign after various scandals, according to The Telegraph a return. The newspaper, for which the former mayor of London wrote columns, reports that he is competing.
If the party does indeed give him a second chance, that should be interpreted as a panic reaction. Johnson won a majority of 80 seats in parliament in December 2019. Now that these constituencies threaten to fall like an avalanche into the lap of the opposition Labor party, a return to the voting magnet is conceivable. One problem: he is still under investigation for lying in parliament. If found guilty, he will lose his seat.
