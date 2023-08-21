Energy | Electricity is also expensive on Tuesday, the price rises to almost 50 cents

Exchange electricity is really expensive on Tuesday afternoons.

Exchange electricity will also remain exceptionally expensive on Tuesday. At its highest, the taxed price of electricity is almost 50 cents per kilowatt hour.

The price is at its highest between 12 and 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s average price is also quite high. The average price for the whole day is about 21 cents.

On Monday electricity has been even more expensive than Tuesday. At its most expensive, electricity costs almost 70 cents per kilowatt hour on Monday. Monday’s average price, on the other hand, is about 30 cents per kilowatt hour.

Despite the high prices of recent days, exchange electricity has still been relatively affordable. Last year, stock exchange electricity cost an exceptionally high amount in August, i.e. an average of 32.4 cents per kilowatt-hour including taxes.

So far this year, the average price has been 5.8 cents per kilowatt hour.