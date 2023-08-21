A miraculous eye drops, capable of ‘curing’ very serious diseases that would contain “50 ingredients beneficial for eyesight” and would even awaken, suddenly like a magic wand, over 900,000 cells of the eye. Italian ophthalmologists are very concerned about the imaginative and dangerous information, “without any scientific basis”, which is circulating these days on the web to advertise a product, promising to “restore vision quickly, safely, cheaply and even in the worst cases” . All packaged in the form of a journalistic article. The fake news was denounced by the Italian Society of Ophthalmological Sciences (Siso) and the Italian Association of Ophthalmologists (Aimo) who are associated with the Iapb (International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness), and “reserve the right to act in the appropriate forums, in order to protect the visual health of Italian citizens”.

The news on this product, they explain in a note, is “lack of scientific evidence and of any plausible value, even if only hypothetical”. Iapb also distances itself from its vaunted involvement in research in support of the “impossible therapeutic activity of the advertised product, announcing appropriate legal action”.

Finally, Siso and Aimo “exhort Italian patients to use only official channels for the treatment of eye diseases and to be wary of ‘miraculous therapies’ and web communications, not supported by scientific evidence, by consulting with their family doctor, with outpatient specialists or with your own ophthalmologist”.