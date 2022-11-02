Energy crisis | During the early autumn, Helen made a profit of 58 million euros

Helsinki energy company Helen made an operating profit of 58 million euros in July-September. At the same time, the price of energy for customers has risen.

The company’s operating profit in July-September was 58 million euros, while the corresponding figure a year earlier was 19 million euros.

The group’s turnover also increased significantly compared to the corresponding time of the previous year. Turnover was 295 million euros, while a year earlier it was 195 million euros.

Electricity sales, on the other hand, grew by 14 percent and amounted to 833 gigawatt hours. A year earlier, the corresponding figure was 730 gigawatt hours.

Helen has raised electricity prices three times this year.

For the fourth time, the company will increase the price of electricity in December. At that time, customer prices for electricity rise by as much as 60 percent on average.

The December increase is aimed at households with an electricity contract that is valid until further notice. There are less than 200,000 of these households.

Helen’s previous price increase to about 24 cents per kilowatt hour came into effect at the beginning of October. At the beginning of December, the price of basic electricity will rise to approximately 38.3 cents per kilowatt hour.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (center) presented MTV3 in the interview on Tuesday to the hope that the power companies should give up the toughest profit targets for a couple of years.

“In terms of the company’s reputation, it is certainly not the best situation if the image is conveyed that someone here is making money under the guise of war,” Lintilä said.

According to Lintilä, there are perhaps some indications that electricity companies are making money under the guise of war.