With the magic words ‘go back to your tractors, farmer’ we have another great movie to look forward to. These words were thrown at Ferruccio Lamborghini by one Enzo Ferrari when he suggested some improvements to the sports car from Maranello. A great basis for a movie, and Ferruccio also seems to have founded something of a car brand out of spite.

Below you can see the trailer for Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend. The film tells the true story of how the Lamborghini car brand came into being. Frank Grillo gets to play the lead role of Mr. Lamborghini. You mainly know this actor from a lot of supporting roles (as in avengers) and from The Purge.

The trailer of the Lamborghini movie looks particularly good. You get the same vibe as other good documentary films like Ford v Ferrari or The Big Short. It was also time that the story of Lamborghini was properly filmed. Incidentally, there will also be a film about Mr. Enzo Ferrari and the origin of his brand.

Release date of Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend

You don’t have to wait long for the Lamborghini movie. Already on November 18, 2022 (so in less than three weeks) Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend from. The film will be released in the Netherlands around that date, although the more well-known cinema chains do not yet have the film in the agenda.