Monday, February 14, 2022
Energy Britain’s inflation torment deepens: gasoline and diesel prices now hit record lows

February 14, 2022
In the UK, the rise in prices has been the sharpest since the 1990s. The Bank of England has warned that inflation could rise to 7.25 per cent in April.

Britannian fuel prices have risen to record highs. Gasoline prices rose an average of 148.02 pence a liter on Sunday. At the same time, the price of diesel cost about 151.57 pence per liter.

This is a news agency According to Bloomberg British price record.

In Finnish, the prices are still relatively cheap, as in euros petrol costs about 1.77 euros in the UK and diesel about 1.81 euros per liter. On Monday, the most expensive 95 petrol in Finland costs 2.029 euros per liter and 98 petrol more than two euros.

The most expensive price per liter of diesel on Monday was about 1.95 euros per liter.

In the UK the rise in prices has been the sharpest since the 1990s.

See also  Covid patients show less severe symptoms, says British Vaccine Minister - ISTOÉ MONEY

The Bank of England has warned that inflation could rise to 7.25 per cent in April. According to the central bank, a long period of high inflation may now be ahead. Rising prices mean a significant drop in living standards for many families.

Citizens’ dissatisfaction with the rise in everyday life may soon rock the Prime Minister Boris Johnson position more than any coronation rally.

Recommended

