Take the kiss in the garden between the two Vippos. An evening without brakes

The GF VIP this year gave the audience extremely interesting dynamics. The love triangle Alex Belli, Delia Duran and Soleil Sorge has sent viewers haywire.

Source GF Vip study

Certainly an undisputed protagonist both for her love dynamics and for her own bubbly character it was the It rises. The gieffina throughout this edition has had the spotlight. Many controversies, but for better or for worse as long as we talk about it.

And even in the last few hours the gossip about Soleil is rekindled, for an unexpected kiss, which took place by the pool with one of his enemies. But let’s go in order and try to understand what happened.

Yesterday, in the late afternoon, the ever-present fans shifted their attention to an unexpected scene that concerns the influencer. In recent times Soleil is no longer in great shape. The abandonment of Alex Belli and the entry of Delia Duran created many difficulties for the Vippona.

Source GF Vip study

It has often found itself at the center of controversy and most of the tenants have lined up against it. One of them is without a doubt Sophie Codegoni. Both have an impulsive and direct character. Their discussions are not uncommon and often resulted in real epochal clashes.

There have also been various ups and downs during the live broadcasts, in which Alfonso Signorini has repeatedly found himself having to manage and calm the spirits.

But something seems to have changed. Soleil and Sophie they became the protagonists of a real manifestation of love.

The two enemies indulged in a tender kiss while they were in the garden. No one would ever have expected a such a respite. Will it be the end of a war? Many hope so, convinced that their alliance could bring a breath of fresh air.