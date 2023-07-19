Forecasts indicate that the global growth rate of energy consumption will slow to just under 2 percent in 2023, down from 2.3 percent in 2022, which also saw a decline from the average of 2.4 percent for the five years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency’s data for 2024 showed that it expects the rate to rise to 3.3 percent as the economic outlook improves.

The Paris-based agency predicted that renewable energy would cover the expected growth this year and next, and that electricity from renewable sources would exceed a third of the total global electricity supply for the first time next year.

However, there is a decline in hydroelectric power, which fell by about two percent in the period from 2020 to 2022 compared to figures between 1990 and 2016, which represent about 240 terawatt hours.