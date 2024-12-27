The good moments that Endrick has experienced in 2024, even signing for Real Madrid, are marred by the tragic death of a family member on Christmas Dayas reported Brazilian Post.

Maurício Nunes Gonçalves, husband of Lavínia Sudré, the footballer’s sister, was murdered on December 25 while he was in a bar in Samambaia Norte, in the Federal District of Brazil.

The aforementioned medium explains that Gonçalves was shot eight times of a shooter who without apparent cause approached and started shooting. The victim tried to flee, but it was not possible and he died instantly.

The police are investigating what happened and for now does not rule out any hypothesis. The Federal Military Fire Department (CBMDF) is also collaborating in the process.

After confirming the tragic news, Endrick’s sister said goodbye to the victim with an emotional message along with an image on her social networks: “You left beautiful memories in our hearts that we will never forget”.





For now The Real Madrid footballer has not spoken publicly about this bad news that now affects his family on such special dates.