The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, ordered this Friday the dissolution of the lower house of the German parliament (Bundestag) and confirmed February 23 as the date on which general elections must be held, reports EFE.

With this, Steinmeier responds to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request to call elections on February 23 after having lost a vote of confidence on December 16. From that day, Steinmeier had a maximum period of 21 days to call these elections and dissolve the German Chambers.

The deep political instability and great polarization of the country will determine these elections and the uncertain future of Germany.

The date respects the terms set by article 39 of the Basic Law, which stipulates that the elections must be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the chamber.

The tripartite government of social democrats, liberals and ‘greens’ collapsed last November due to disagreements between Scholz and his Finance Minister and leader of the Liberal Party, Christian Lindner, which culminated in his and his party’s departure from the coalition government.

The conservative bloc led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led by Friedrich Merz leads the voting intention polls and, according to the political barometer of the public broadcaster ZDF, is around 31 percent.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is in second position, with 19 percent, four points above the Social Democratic Party (SPD).