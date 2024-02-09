The American R&B star faces one of the biggest challenges for singers and musicians this year: headlining the halftime show of the famous Super Bowl sports competition, followed by millions of viewers. Two days before going on stage, he released his first solo album since 2016, 'Coming Home', his ninth musical project.

In this Culture chronicle, we also talk about two films nominated for one or more Oscar awards: the exciting musical 'The Color Purple', the new big screen adaptation of the American literary classic of the same name; and the subtle and heartbreaking comedy 'Past Lives', a debut film about separations, reunions and destiny.

#Culture #Usher #releases #album #hours #Super #Bowl #show