Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is considered one of the best metroidvanias of recent years. Now, a sequel to this title arrived in early access on PC in March 2024. Fortunately for all fans, The release date for version 1.0 has been confirmed. Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mistwhich will arrive on consoles and PC.

Through a new trailer, it has been confirmed that Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 22, 2025This version is now 1.0, so all players will experience the full version of this adventure.

Not only does the gameplay remain intact, albeit with some improvements, but version 1.0 promises 35 hours of content, with multiple bosses, skills to combine into custom playstyles, and different mysterious biomes to explore. The game will have a physical release in Japan and the Westand although the Japanese version can already be pre-ordered, at the moment there is no information related to the rest of the world.

Remember, Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC on January 22, 2025. In related topics, these are the games you can already download for PlayStation Plus.

Author’s Note:

Ender Lilies It’s a great game, and I can’t wait to enjoy its sequel. It’s nice to see the best exponents of metroidvania have the opportunity to grow with new adventures and multiple improvements.

Via: Gematsu