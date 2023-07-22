End of the world? Will it really be there?



End of the world? When will it be? Will it really be there? Anyone who was a teenager or a grown-up in 2012 will certainly have in mind that period when, with the fateful date of December 21 approaching, everyone was talking about nothing else. In the end, as we know more than well, nothing happened, but that remains a very fascinating parenthesis to retrace a few years later.

How did the myth of the end of the world according to i Maya to spread to the point of questioning newspapers and news about its possible implications? But above all, did the Maya really believe in the end of the world? There are some notions in this regard that were misrepresented and on which we want to shed light today, writes the website www.esquire.com.

To understand what the aforementioned prophecy about the end of the Maya world comes from, we need to do a brief but necessary study of the way in which this people measured time. The Maya used three calendars: the Tzolkin, of a religious nature and lasting 260 days, the Haab‘, which instead had a solar value and lasted 365 days and finally the Long Count. The first two calendars had combined dates giving rise to cycles of approximately 52 years, while the third calculated the time elapsed since the date of the creation of the world as conceived by Maya mythology. This specific calendar, unlike the others, was progressive and divided time into non-recurring cycles (called baktun or b’ak’tun) lasting 144,000 days, which were in turn divided into further sub-cycles. Don’t worry, we’re getting to the point.

According to the Maya, each cycle of the Long Count corresponds to an era of the world as we know it; the transition from one era to another is marked by a positive change of an unclear nature, preceded by more or less significant events. The fourth cycle of the Long Count began on August 11, 3114 BC and ended on December 21, 2012.

So here we are at the fateful December 21, 2012, which we now know very well to be nothing more than the date corresponding to the beginning of a new cycle: in fact, in Mayan scriptures, there are also dates much later than 2012. Why, therefore, do we speak of Mayan prophecy and end of the world?

