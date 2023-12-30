The serious elbow injury that left him without playing for almost a year was left behind: the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina He has already shown that he is ready to compete, and his return to the Colombia selection He made it clear that he is still valid and is ready for the challenges that 2024 brings.

Ospina does not have his continuity fixed in Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and the team Riyadh I would be open to a negotiation to let him leave. Thus, there is already talk of interest from several clubs, in Colombia it is said that there would be the possibility of returning to National Athletic, the club where he became a professional at the age of 17.

His position would be as a starter in the team led by Jhon Jairo Bodmer, who lost goalkeeper Kevin Mier: he was transferred to Cruz Azul in Mexico.

However, since Brazil a bomb exploded: a team from Brasileiraowho dreams of becoming a national champion and will play the Copa Libertadores 2024, would be interested in strengthening with an experienced goalkeeper; That's why David Ospina would be in the spotlight.

Is about Botafogo, team that was a leader in much of the Brazilian League 2023, but that was left at the end of the season and was left without a title.

Now, the team Rio de Janeiro seeks to strengthen its squad, to have a goalkeeper who becomes a starter and provides guarantees, and Ospina would be one of the candidates to take on that challenge.

🇨🇴| Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina also joins Botafogo for the position 📰| @canaldomedeiros The club is still looking for a player who wants to be a starter or, at least, fight for it. pic.twitter.com/5s2EyIPgLS — Canal Estrela Solitária (@CanalESolitaria) December 30, 2023

Not only in Brazil, David Ospina is wanted in Spain

Atlético Nacional is finding very strong competition to acquire the services of the 35-year-old goalkeeper, a profile like his is still very desirable and one of the biggest clubs in Europe would be watching him.

It is said that since Spain They would have set their eyes on the goalkeeper who is a real market opportunity: he does not play for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia because, after suffering his serious injury, he was not even registered and his presence in the club stopped at 14 games.

David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance. Photo: Screenshot @ssc_sports

Today the Saudi club does not even have places for foreigners, which would make it easier to leave, taking into account that it barely has six months left on its contract. That's what everyone who loves the ex appeals to Nice from France, Arsenal from England and Napoli from Italy.

Who wants it in Spain? Nothing less than the Grenade. It is said that they have been investigating him, because their starting goalkeeper suffered a serious injury and they are interested in an experienced player, adapted to Europe and with the sign of Colombia selection that Ospina recovered at the beginning of December in the friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico.

What does it depend on? That possible operations with two other candidates do not materialize: Augusto Batalla, 27 year old goalkeeper River Plate and today transferred to San Lorenzo, and Julen Agirrezabala, and23-year-old Spaniard with little experience at Athletic Club de Bilbao.

