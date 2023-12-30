More than 165 Palestinians were killed and about 250 injured during Israeli attacks in the northern and central Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, according to the enclave's Health Ministry. A journalist and his family are part of this figure. Meanwhile, the United States approved a new “emergency” plan to sell weapons to Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, delivered a new report on Saturday, December 30, in which it states that at least 21,672 Palestinians have been killed and 56,165 have been injured since October 7, the day on which This ancient conflict that has 75 years of history escalated, when Hamas carried out its armed incursion into Israel, leaving 1,200 dead.

In the last 24 hours, 165 Palestinians were killed and 250 injured in the enclave due to Israeli attacks in different locations in the Gaza Strip, mainly in the Shejaiya neighborhood, in Gaza City, an area considered a key point for Hamas. There, a fighter plane “attacked and eliminated” a group of militiamen, according to official Israeli sources.

“Troops continue to operate in different areas of the Strip and are fighting fierce battles with terrorists. (…) The Israeli Air Force, led by ground troops, is attacking terrorist cells and infrastructure, and the Israeli navy is supporting the troops with fire assistance from the sea,” an Israeli military spokesman said in a statement.

Similarly, the Israeli army reported offensives in the city of Beit Lahia, where it claimed to have “dismantled” two Hamas military complexes and “located weapons, explosive devices, military equipment and communication devices.”

Another reporter and his family lose their lives

Palestinian journalist Jaber Abu Hadros, a reporter for Al Quds, was one of the fatal victims of the attacks on December 30 along with six members of his family. An Israeli bombardment hit his residence, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Fellow journalists and neighbors expressed their sadness and dismay at this death, which adds to the more than 100 journalists, media employees, writers and influencers who have lost their lives since the Israeli army seeks to exterminate Hamas in Gaza, according to accounts from the enclave's Government Communication Office, controlled by Hamas.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has recorded at least 70 dead reporters and expressed its deep concern about what it considers an “apparent pattern of attacks on journalists and their families by the Israeli Army” and denounced that in some cases, journalists received previous threats by Israeli authorities before their relatives were killed.

The last (for now) Palestinian journalist, Jaber Abu Hadros, murdered along with six members of his family in an Israeli bombing of his home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in Gaza. There are already 105 journalists killed since the war against Gaza began. pic.twitter.com/p6TkdXi9n6 — Fran Sevilla (@FranSevillaRne) December 30, 2023



“The concentration of journalists killed in the war between Israel and Gaza has no parallel in recent history,” the committee stressed, denouncing the difficulty of documenting the events in the region.

The Middle East coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, Sherif Mansour, denounced that “the Israeli Army killed more journalists in ten weeks than any other army or entity in a single year.”

Green light in the US for arms sales to Israel

The US Government of President Joe Biden has given the green light to the sale of weapons to Israel worth $147.5 million, an authorization granted by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The sale includes fuses, charges and other elements essential for the operation of projectiles previously acquired by the Israeli Government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to a spokesperson for the Secretary of State, Blinken argued that an “emergency” exists due to Israel's urgent defensive needs.

This “emergency” designation allows the immediate approval of the measure without authorization from Congress and follows a similar action on December 9, consolidating the United States as Israel's greatest ally.

With EFE and Reuters