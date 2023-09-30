Many have the American dream, therefore, various stories of migrants have known everyone, since they tell of the difficulties they have to overcome, therefore, after making themselves known How a dog crossed the border immediately caught everyone’s attention.

Bear is a dog that went viral on social networks, after it became known that migrants took advantage of construction on beaches to cross the border with everything and their pet.

Through digital platforms, the story of Oso, the dog that crossed from Tijuana to the United States, was made known. This dog was accompanied by a group of migrants, who could not fulfill the American dream, because they were already returned to Tijuana.

In the viral videos that users shared on the internet, they showed the walk of a canine, who seemed happy while walking, because he did not know that he crossed illegally into the neighboring country.

The tenderloin for a moment fulfilled the long-awaited ‘American dream’, This was due to being with a group of migrants who were caught crossing into the United States.

The Migrants took advantage of a construction site on a Tijuana beach and that the workers who were next to the border wall.

However, what was most striking about the scene was that even the dog followed the migrants, however, ‘Bear’ is already back in Mexico, after crossing the border in Tijuana to reach the United States.

Upon returning to Tijuana, the lomito won everyone’s hearts, and he allowed himself to be photographed and showed how he loves to run through the sand.