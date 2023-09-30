













The last chapter of the manga My Hero Academia showed us All Might to the limit, the hero has practically destroyed the Hercules armor, however, he has no desire to surrender. And unexpected help from Stain came to revive him and give him slight opportunities.

Nevertheless, Hope was soon extinguished when we saw that All For One escaped the particularities in a simple way. All Might crawls in the middle of a destroyed city, but with a ghostly glimpse of old friends, he is able to get back up.

However, after this we realized that All For One is only “a teleportation distance” from his protégé, Shigaraki; and although this pair is not at its best, it could still provide support.

This would put the world in great difficulty. My Hero Academia. Because All For One could come face to face with Deku, next to Shigaraki. The situation becomes increasingly complicated for our heroes.

My Hero Academia: Is Ochako Uraraka Dead?

In chapter 395 of the manga, the fight between Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka ends. The heroine’s attempts to make the villain reconsider are in vain. Toga deals a fatal blow to Ochako.

However, even in the most tragic and final moments, the heroine offers some very loving words of encouragement to the person who dealt her a fatal blow. And after this, Toga gives him her blood in an attempt to sacrifice herself for Ochako.

Will he have done it in time? That is something that has not yet been revealed.

