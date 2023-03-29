Minister states that he expects a response from the president by Wednesday (29.Mar.2023); Deadline ends April 3

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB), said this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023) that he forwarded to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) the request of deputies to extend the deadline for the re-registration of firearms, which ends on April 3. “I still don’t know his decision [Lula]but I hope that between today and tomorrow the President of the Republic will define”, he said after participating in a hearing at the Chamber’s CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship).