So Jürgen Klopp has not shown himself frustrated for a long time. After Liverpool FC’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion, the coach spoke of a personal low point and found clear words. “I can’t remember a worse game,” Klopp summed up on Saturday. “I honestly can’t remember and I mean all the games, not just Liverpool. That makes it a real low point at the moment.”

Klopp doesn’t want to make any excuses

In fact, the Reds have scored fewer goals, conceded more and conceded fewer points this season than at the same point in previous seasons under Klopp, who has been in charge since October 2015. “The staff is the same, but this Liverpool side is only outwardly the one that recently chased all four trophies,” said the Telegraph. The “Guardian” even spoke of the “end of an era”.

Even Klopp didn’t want to use the excuse that top stars like Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and other players were injured. “Yes, we have injury problems and all that, but listen: the team we put together today was not bad at all – really not,” said Klopp. “What we made of it was bad. That’s the truth.”

At Brighton, Liverpool lacked everything you would expect from a team that had gone on to win four trophies last season – and won the FA Cup and League Cup. When asked what went wrong at Brighton, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also had only one answer: “Everything,” he told BBC Sport.







After the goalless first half, double goalscorer Solly March (46th/53rd minute) initiated Brighton’s victory. “After we were 1-0 down, it was clear that one team was ready to play a really good game,” admitted Klopp, “while the other is struggling with itself to get something right.” Also coming on as four fresh professionals at once achieved no effect. Danny Wellbeck (81st) finally made everything clear for the hosts.

Having previously lost 3-1 at Brentford FC, Klopp’s team slipped to ninth place in the Premier League table – behind Brighton (7th) and Brentford (8th). The top of the league, led by Arsenal FC, is miles away, and even the Champions League places are in danger of being out of reach for Klopp’s protégés in this form.







In the current condition, Liverpool can have little hope against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the premier class. In the League Cup, the Reds are already out of the running. On Tuesday, Wolverhampton Wanderers are threatened with the next setback in the FA Cup replay.

Manchester United defeats City

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s winning streak after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early departure continues. The English record champion won the Premier League derby against Manchester City again on Saturday after a long time. Coach Erik ten Hag’s team beat their city rivals 2-1 (0-0) after going behind and moved up to third place in the table for the time being. Previously, Man United had lost three consecutive league derbies to City.

Bruno Fernandes (78th minute) and Marcus Rashford (82nd) ​​turned the game in favor of the Red Devils in less than five minutes and thus ensured an exclamation mark in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s team reduced the gap to Pep Guardiola’s star squad to one point. Substitute Jack Grealish put the visitors ahead in the 60th minute.

Discussions followed about the equalizer. When the ball was passed, Rashford was clearly offside, but the international didn’t touch the ball and let Fernandes take it, who scored the 1-1. “Regardless of whether Rashford intervened or not, he distracted our goalkeeper and central defenders,” Guardiola complained on BT Sport.

His counterpart, ten Hag, expressed himself diplomatically. “I understand the other side,” said the United coach on the BT Sport microphone. “Obviously it’s a confusing moment. But if you follow the rules and he didn’t touch the ball, then he didn’t intervene and it’s a goal.” Fernandes felt the same way. “I don’t know if any of us were offside,” said the goalscorer. “Marcus didn’t affect the defenders. That’s how it is.”

Champion City had a lot more possession at Old Trafford, but Man United had the better chances. Record champion Rashford missed the best opportunity to lead before the break when he rounded City goalkeeper Ederson after a good half hour, but finished too weak. City’s top striker Erling Haaland remained largely inconspicuous in the derby.

Former Wolfsburg player Wout Weghorst, who Man United signed on Friday on loan until the end of the season, watched the game at Old Trafford from the stands.