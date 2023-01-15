Amir Nasr-Azadani released an audio message via CNN in which he talks about his situation in an Iranian prison.

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani has received a 26-year prison sentence. Nasr-Azadani tells about his sentence in an audio message published by the news website CNN.

Nasr-Azadan was also threatened with the death sentence, but he has now been spared. Four people have been executed in Iran since the November protests. Nasr-Azadani has been in prison since December.

He is reportedly accused of involvement in the deaths of three members of Iran’s security forces during a protest in November.

According to Iranian state media, Nasr-Azadan is accused of rioting against the authorities. The court also considered that Nasr-Azadani belongs to an armed group and the footballer would have confessed to his crime. According to CNN, the detainees have been tortured and forced to confess.

HS told in December from Nasr-Azadan, whose teammate in the Iranian Rah-Ahani club was the current captain of VPS in the 2015-2016 season Sebastian Strandvall.

Nasr-Azadani released an audio message via CNN to help people understand his situation.

“Hopefully one day we can be together again. My hope is first in God and secondly in people who are [Iranin] outside,” says Nasr-Azadani.

“Hopefully I will continue to get support from them because I got a really harsh prison sentence that I really don’t deserve. To me? 26 years? Is it possible?”

After this, the voice message is cut off.

CNN also tried to get a comment from the Iranian government, but there was no response.

