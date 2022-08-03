Oppo has launched the new Enco Free 2i earphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) technology based, according to the company, on thousands of in-ear tests. The new earphones are in fact able to optimize the noise cancellation curve based on the structure of the users ear canal, offering a tailor-made listening experience. The noise cancellation depth reaches 42dB, eliminating even lower frequency sounds. Obviously there is also the transparency mode to be able to listen to what happens around us while we use the headphones. IP54 certification for dust and water resistance allows users to wear their earphones in different situations throughout the day. The battery, according to the specifications declared by Oppo, reaches 30 hours of total playback combined with the charging case and the Bluetooth 5.2 connection. Low-latency binaural transmission allows optimal use while on a call, watching a video or while in game mode. In addition, the Enco Free2i guarantee full loading in an hour and a half. The earphones will be sold only on the Oppo website and soon on Amazon, at 99.99 euros.