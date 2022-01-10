Charm proved that you don’t need magic to improve your world. Its success is supported not only by its hot premiere and critical acclaim, but also by winning the Golden Globe for best animated film. However, it did not have the same reception around the world.

As announced by Variety. Disney’s new bet has registered low numbers in theaters in China. Only in its first five days, it raised a total of 43.3 million dollars, unlike other countries where it had a five times higher collection.

At the global box office, it returns a figure of $ 216 million, but the lower figures from China certainly affect the expected result. This added to the fact that said country does not have Disney Plus to be able to see the tape and recover part of the income under this modality.

What is Encanto about?

The film introduces us to the extraordinary Madrigal family in which each member has a unique gift except for Mirabel. When she realizes that magic is in danger, she discovers that she is the only one capable of saving her loved ones.

What did the critics say after its premiere?

The title has a 91% approval rating from the critics. “Encanto’s setting and cultural perspective are new to Disney, but the end result is the same: delightful, beautifully animated fun for the whole family,” the consensus ruled.