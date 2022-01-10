A first in a room with a prophetic name: Gloria. Tonight in Milan, Federica Pellegrini, star of “Underwater”, was the star of the docufilm released in Italian cinemas. Fede, who retired on November 30, was told for the first time by opening the doors of her house, retracing the last two years of her extraordinary career in the work directed by Sara Ristori (produced by Fremantle and distributed by Notorius). Olympic in Tokyo in the 200 freestyle, the first woman to do so in history.

Epic

–

And the epic of the swimmer called Divina could not fail to become a film sooner or later. There were great emotions in the room and the final standing ovation for the champion surrounded by her family, by her coach and future husband Matteo Giunta, by her staff who shared the hardships and joys with her, by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, by teammates (there were Miressi and Martinenghi, Sabbioni, Scozzoli and Carraro among others) and by the Italy’s Got talent group with Mara Maionchi and Lodovica Comello. Also in the room the singer Samuel, who made the music for the film, as well as Cecilia Rodiriguez and Ignazio Moser. The last words of the film uttered by Fede were “I close in peace”, spoken by the Olympic Village in Tokyo. But there were so many unpublished moments of the most difficult trips such as those on the heights in the USA, in France and Livigno, the tears, the difficulties in getting back into shape, the tragedy of Covid experienced while the Olympics were postponed, the relationships with the technician who he tried to reassure her when things weren’t going well in the pool, because Faith the perfectionist, the fighter who always gave everything with only passions, wanted to show herself without filters, direct.