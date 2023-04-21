Friday, April 21, 2023, 09:05



Enae Business School will lead the training of executives and middle managers in the Region through the ‘Generation Digital SMEs’ program, this educational institution announced yesterday. Digital transformation is one of the main priorities for companies around the world, and the Region of Murcia is no exception. Businesses looking to thrive and stay competitive in an increasingly digitized marketplace must be on the cutting edge of technology and able to adapt to today’s rapid and constant changes.

The “Digital SME Generation” program is an initiative financed by the EU, and managed by the EOI Foundation, an entity attached to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The allocation for the Region will be executed by Enae. Participants will gain the digital skills needed to lead change. The program, which is aimed at 1,500 executives and middle managers, will provide the opportunity to acquire key digital skills in areas such as leadership, decision-making, project management, digital marketing, data management, cybersecurity or digital transformation for free. Participants will be able to benefit from the experience and knowledge of highly trained teachers.