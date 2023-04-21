Sunak’s spokesman said that “the prime minister has received the report” and still maintains “full confidence” in his deputy, but “it is clear that he is carefully studying the findings of the report”.

There are eight complaints against Raab over his conduct when he was foreign secretary, Brexit secretary and even during his earlier stint in the justice ministry.

In February, Raab stressed on Britain’s Sky News that he had always acted professionally throughout his tenure, but said that “if the allegation of moral harassment is confirmed, I will resign.”

The Labor Party accused Sunak of lacking the “courage” to sack his ally.

Upon his arrival at Downing Street, Sunak pledged to show integrity and professionalism after a series of scandals involving former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.