In “Challenge the box” Not only are there extreme challenges for the contestants of this reality show, but there are also affective and loving situations that captivate the audience, and this could be seen in episode 23 of the program, broadcast on Friday the 8th. This Monday the Chapter 24, which promises to bring more surprises than the previous one, at the usual time, at 8:00 pm, through the Caracol TV signal.

Live: “Challenge the box” 2022 LIVE TODAY on Caracol TV / cap 24 Two rings on each team Gamma just tied with Beta and Alpha; however, Beta surprises the entire set by fitting one more ring for her team. it gets complicated The hardest part of this challenge is placing the ring on each rack before falling into the pool. The Beta team is the first to reach the finish line and then another participant from that team comes out. start the challenge Participants traverse each obstacle above and below the water. So far, each team has made good progress; however, we do not know what will happen next. New challenge In this challenge, the services that are at stake are: water, electricity and gas. The team that wins this competition will take this game. Each team must choose the players who have the best ability in the water. Beta is the team that has casualties The Beta team has an injured participant and a sentenced one as well; however, both maintain the allegory to continue in this competition. The program has started! The participants are ready to be part of a new challenge. Alpha, Beta and Gamma will compete tonight and give their best in every game.

Learn more about this game show, such as what happened in the previous episode, the list of participants, those eliminated, as well as the broadcast times and channels, and how to follow the show LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE.

How was yesterday’s chapter in “Challenge the box” 2022?

Tarzan and Porto had a curious moment; The participant tried by all means to steal a kiss from his partner, but he ended up drunk on the floor and making the house reverberate with his screams.

How are the teams made up?

The groups are currently integrated as follows:

Alpha

Oquendo

karina

Carol

beto

Alexa

Othniel

Lina

Stephanie

Beta

Valkyrie

Moses

Dani

Ossa

Carla

Samir

gamma

Maleja

Creole

Emily

Juan Pablo

Greece

Carballo

porto

Who were the last eliminated?

After a strong challenge, Leticiano and Valentina could not pass the test of the last night and said goodbye to the program.

“Challenge the box”: schedule

The extreme competition program “Challenge the box” can be seen from 8:00 pm (Colombia and Peru time).

“Challenge the box”: broadcast channel

The reality show “Desafío the box” is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal in Colombia. If you are in Peruvian territory, you can watch it through cable services such as DirecTV, Movistar TV or Claro TV.

Chapter 21 of “Challenge the box 2022”. Photo: capture Caracol tv.

How to watch Caracol TV channel LIVE?

The Caracol TV channel is an open signal for all of Colombia. If you are in another country, you can tune in through your favorite cable server.

How to see Caracol Play?

To enjoy the programming of Caracol Play you only have to enter the web page: www.play.caracoltv.com. Next, create an online account and log in. Finally, search for “Challenge the box” and press play.

The Box Challenge is a reality show of coexistence and extreme competition. Photo: Caracol TV.

Where to see “Challenge the box” chapter 24 LIVE ONLINE FREE?

