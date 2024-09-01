Anyone who goes on a journey has something to tell. The best stories are written literally on one’s own doorstep. For example, on a Wednesday evening in a residential street in the Frankfurt district of Sachsenhausen. The street is narrow, with cars parked on either side, and people usually politely give way between the narrow spots. At ten o’clock in the evening, a bus stops in front of the house, not because there is a bus stop there, but because it cannot get any further. The fact that the bus uses this street at all is thanks to the forward-looking planning of the city’s road construction and development department. Because, as already described here, this will enable a central intersection in the district to be converted into a roundabout, which is expected to take a mere year and a half. A detour via a state road has so far been acceptable, and certainly bearable.