Atlanta Publishes Roster Without Placing Russian Flag for Miranchuk

North American Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United on social media X refused to use the Russian flag next to the name of team player Alexei Miranchuk.

The team released its starting lineup for the regular season game against Charlotte. Each player, except Miranchuk, had his national flag written next to his name.

The official account of the Russian national team responded to the actions of the Atlanta press service in the comments to the post. “You have lost something important,” the comments on behalf of the national team read.

The meeting took place on the night of Sunday, September 1. Miranchuk’s team won with a score of 1:0, the Russian did not score.