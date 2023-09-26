Empoli’s abstinence has reached 450 minutes: against Salernitana Andreazzoli aims for a turning point

450 minutes without a single goal. Although, to be precise, the last 90 of last season would also have to be added to the count. The substance, however, does not change: Empoli haven’t scored in forever and are the only team in Serie A that have not yet inflated their goal. The good opportunity to reverse the trend could come from the calendar: let’s find out the odds of goals and no goals for Empoli in the match against Salernitana.

EMPOLI: NO GOAL AGAINST SALERNITANA — Empoli’s goalscoring crisis starts a long time ago. The numbers tell of just ten total shots from the Tuscans towards the goal, even if bad luck also had a hand in it as three of these crashed on the woodwork. However, Berisha and Caprile have conceded thirteen goals so far, an average of three per game. See also Beltran the "Vikingo" is hungry: "Fiorentina, I can't wait"

Numbers that led president Corsi to opt for the turnaround on the bench: away Paolo Zanetti, architect of the salvation in the last championship, and here is Aurelio Andreazzoli again, for the third time on the blue bench. After the 0-1 conceded by Inter, the law of large numbers says that the time has come again for Empoli to inflate the net: for this reason the Tuscans’ goal is on the board between 1.23 and 1.28, clearly favored compared to the No Goal , which starts from 3.50 of bet365 and reaches 3.60 of Gazzabet, Better, Sisal and Goldbet.

EMPOLI: WHO WILL BE THE GOALSCORER? — Having said that Empoli’s goal is in the air, all that remains is to understand who will be the Azzurri’s first scorer of the season, considering that striker Ciccio Caputo is still in doubt for the match against Salernitana. The spotlight is therefore on the little gem Baldanzi, whose goal is on the board at 5.00 on Gazzabet and 4.75 on Better, Sisal, Goldbet and Bet365. The alternatives go by the names of Cambiaghi (3.40 on Bet365 and 3.50 on Sisal and Gazzabet) and Shpendi (3.75 on Better and Gazzabet, 2.87 on Betfair). Mattia Destro, also not in perfect physical condition, is on the board at 4.00 on Bet365, 3.75 on Gazzabet and 3.50 on Sisal. See also Inter, in November possible tour in Arabia where the Super Cup will be played

September 26, 2023 (modified September 26, 2023 | 7.37pm)

