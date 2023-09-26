Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, the supernatural action-RPG from Life is Strange studio Don’t Nod, has been delayed to 13th February 2024 to avoid an “intense release cycle for AAA titles”.

Banishers unfolds in the frozen North American wilderness, in the year 1695, where ghost hunters (and lovers) Antea Duarte and Red mac Rait are working to protect the living from the spectral dead. Their situation becomes somewhat more complicated when Antea suddenly finds herself unexpectedly dead and also a ghost.

Don’t Nod and publisher Focus Entertainment had, as confirmed back in July, originally intended to release Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden on 7th November, but, in a short statement posted to Don’t Nod’s website today, Focus has now announced a three-month delay.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden extended gameplay trailer.

“We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months,” the publisher wrote, “as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year.” Focus adds it’s “convinced” Banisher’s revised February 2024 release date – described as “less saturated period” – will give it “the attention it deserves.”

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will now arrive for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 13th February next year.