Soldiers of the Airborne Troops (VDV) of Russia oppose formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. This was told in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Artillerymen actively use Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to perform tasks. They hit with 122-mm shells at the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of nationalists. For target designation and adjustment of strikes, employees interact with drone operators.

Grads are capable of covering vast areas, destroying entire platoon strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at once. As battery commander Kirill noted, active shelling demoralizes the enemy even before he approaches the lines.

Russian soldiers are satisfied with the equipment they use. All-wheel drive combat vehicles, designed on the basis of the Soviet Ural-4320 truck, are famous for their reliability and excellent cross-country ability. The latter is especially important, because after each launch it is necessary to quickly and covertly change position so as not to fall under a retaliatory strike.

Meanwhile, the calculations have already developed their own traditions. So, employees of the Airborne Forces from Tula among themselves call the MLRS “samovars” in honor of the main symbol of their native city.

Earlier, on December 23, the defense department showed how, with the help of the Uragan MLRS, artillerymen of the Central Military District (TsVO) attack formations, strategic facilities and reduce the combat arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is emphasized that the accuracy of shooting is important for the effective performance of tasks, so the soldiers always double-check the received coordinates, despite the fast pace of work.

It became known yesterday that a 152-millimeter D-20 howitzer of the 1st Slavic Brigade of the Army Corps of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed a Ukrainian anti-aircraft gun. During reconnaissance, enemy equipment was discovered using a quadrocopter.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

